ICC T20I Rankings: Moeen Ali reaches third spot among all-rounders

England's Moeen Ali led from the front on tour in the West Indies, and his form with ball and bat is reflected in the latest ICC Men's T20I Player Rankings.

ANI | Dubai | Updated: 02-02-2022 14:00 IST | Created: 02-02-2022 14:00 IST
Moeen Ali (Photo/ England Cricket Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
England's Moeen Ali led from the front on tour in the West Indies, and his form with ball and bat is reflected in the latest ICC Men's T20I Player Rankings. Moeen shined despite the tourists losing the five-match series 3-2 in Barbados. Moeen made 108 runs at a strike rate of 146 throughout the middle to late-over stretches in England's batting innings, also taking five wickets across 13 overs, at an economy of 7.15.

He also showed off his ability to clear the rope, with seven staggering sixes in a blitz of 63 in the fourth match of the series. Moeen (205) leapfrogs Glenn Maxwell and Wanindu Hasaranga on the ICC Men's T20I All-Rounder rankings, sitting in third behind Mohammad Nabi (265) and Shakib Al Hasan (231).

Elsewhere in the all-rounder stakes, West Indies captain Kieron Pollard jumped 14 places into the top 20, after being dismissed just once in the series and striking at 140 with the bat. He also took four wickets. Jason Holder (up 15 spots to 34th) and Romario Shepherd (up 12 spots to 70th) were other notable climbers. In the batters' rankings, the most notable shift came from Nicholas Pooran (up to eight places to 18th), who topped the series in the runs charts with 164 at a strike rate of 122. Brandon King, a key member of the hosts' top-order in the series, also made a 25-spot leap to 58th.

On the bowling side, Adil Rashid consolidated his third-place spot, though it was opposing spinner Akeal Hosein who turned heads, his eight wickets moving him up 15 places to 18th. Jason Holder, the leading wicket-taker of the series with 15, climbed three spots to 23rd. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

