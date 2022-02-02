Left Menu

Mason Greenwood further arrested on suspicion of sexual assault, threats to kill

Manchester United striker Mason Greenwood, who was already in police custody after his girlfriend accused him of rape and physical abuse, has been further arrested on the suspicion of sexual assault and threats to kill.

ANI | Manchester | Updated: 02-02-2022 14:31 IST | Created: 02-02-2022 14:31 IST
Manchester United striker Mason Greenwood, who was already in police custody after his girlfriend accused him of rape and physical abuse, has been further arrested on the suspicion of sexual assault and threats to kill. Greater Manchester Police were granted extra time to question the 20-year-old following social media images and videos posted online by a woman reporting assaults.

"Detectives have been granted further additional time to speak to a man in his 20s who was arrested on suspicion of rape and assault of a woman. The suspect was detained in custody on Sunday (January 30) afternoon after we became aware of online social media images and videos posted by a woman reporting incidents of physical violence," Greater Manchester Police said in a statement as per Sky Sports. "Following enquiries so far, he has since been further arrested on suspicion of sexual assault and threats to kill. Enquiries are ongoing and the victim continues to be offered specialist support. We remind people to avoid any commentary or sharing of images that could compromise the victim's right to lifelong anonymity, or risk prejudicing a live investigation with active proceedings," stated further.

The allegations were released on social media and included video, photographs, and a voice note claimed to be a conversation between Greenwood and the woman. Earlier on Tuesday, Manchester United released a statement reiterating their "strong condemnation of violence of any kind".

"As previously communicated, Mason Greenwood will not train with, or play for, the club until further notice," stated the club. (ANI)

