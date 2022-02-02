Left Menu

Manika Batra visits National War Memorial to pay tribute to air warrior Nirmal Jit Singh Sekhon

The TT player paid her tribute at the gallantry gallery named ‘Param Yodha Sthal’ in the memorial where bust of the flying war hero is installed among the total of 21 recipients of the Param Vir Chakra.

Updated: 02-02-2022 15:25 IST | Created: 02-02-2022 15:25 IST
Manika Batra visits National War Memorial to pay tribute to air warrior Nirmal Jit Singh Sekhon
“The citations inscribed at the monument about the war and supreme sacrifice made by our soldiers has left me spellbound. As an Indian, my heart today is filled with gratitude and pride,” says the Olympian. Image Credit: Twitter(@PIB_India)
Table Tennis Star Manika Batra visited the National War Memorial to pay tribute to air warrior of the 1971 Indo-Pak War Nirmal Jit Singh Sekhon, who showed exemplary courage and determination during the historic war.

The TT player paid her tribute at the gallantry gallery named 'Param Yodha Sthal' in the memorial where bust of the flying war hero is installed among the total of 21 recipients of the Param Vir Chakra.

"The citations inscribed at the monument about the war and supreme sacrifice made by our soldiers has left me spellbound. As an Indian, my heart today is filled with gratitude and pride," says the Olympian.

The memorial which is in harmony with the existing layout and symmetry of the majestic Rajpath and Central Vista also has a digital appeal with creation of the National War Memorial Application and placement of screens with a provision of paying virtual homage to the ones who died in the line of duty.

While paying a virtual homage to another war hero Captain Vikram Batra, Manika said, "The way the monument's architectural design makes the martyrs immortal, similarly its upgraded digital facilities like mobile app-based virtual tour guide and digital panels for virtual homage makes it easily accessible from anywhere for every citizen.

The player also visited the unique souvenir outlet 'Smarika' which pays befitting tribute to the brave martyrs and is a centre of attraction for all the visitors visiting the monument.

(With Inputs from PIB)

