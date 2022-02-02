Kerala Olympic Games rescheduled

The first-ever Kerala Olympic Games, slated to be held in mid-February, has been rescheduled for May after considering the pandemic situation.

The Kerala Olympic Association (KOA) said the Games would be organized from May 1 to 10. The office-bearers of the association told reporters here that the Olympic Expo in which sports goods and equipment manufacturers were to participate was rescheduled to April 29. President of the association V Sunil Kumar, secretary-general S Rajiv and treasurer M Renjith told the media that Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan would inaugurate the Games on April 30.

At the inaugural ceremony, Tokyo Olympics medallists would be felicitated. In December last, Kerala Education Minister V Sivankutty unveiled the mascot of the Games Neeraj (rabbit) in honor of Neeraj Chopra, the first Indian athlete, to win an Olympic gold medal.

Athletics, aquatics, archery, basketball, boxing, badminton, cycling, football, wrestling, hockey, judo, karate, kambadi (Kabadi), KHO- KHO, netball, rugby, rifles (shooting), wushu, tennis, table- tennis, taekwondo, volleyball and weightlifting would be part of the Games.

Qualification rounds were held at the districts-level and over 8,000 sportspersons were expected to take part in the Games.

