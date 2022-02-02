Left Menu

U-19 WC: Eoin Morgan hails England's 'brilliant performance' in semis

England white-ball skipper Eoin Morgan lavished praise on the England under-19 team for reaching the final of the ongoing ICC U-19 World Cup.

ANI | St John's | Updated: 02-02-2022 16:12 IST | Created: 02-02-2022 16:12 IST
U-19 WC: Eoin Morgan hails England's 'brilliant performance' in semis
England defeat Afghanistan (Photo/ ICC Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Antigua

England white-ball skipper Eoin Morgan lavished praise on the England under-19 team for reaching the final of the ongoing ICC U-19 World Cup. England kept their nerve to become the first team to reach the U-19 World Cup final after edging a thriller with Afghanistan by 15 runs on Tuesday.

Morgan said everyone was proud of the England U-19 side for the "brilliant performance" in the semi-final. "I have loved watching our boys do their thing at the #U19CWC2022 No more so than today's game. Brilliant performance. We're all very proud. Good luck in the final," Morgan tweeted

Spinner Rehan Ahmed became the hero for the Young Lions, taking three wickets in the penultimate over at a crucial point when their opponents needed just 18 runs from the last 10 balls. England will now face the winner of the other semi between Australia and India on Saturday in the final - a remarkable turnaround from the previous tournament just two years ago in South Africa when they finished ninth.

As for Afghanistan, they will head to the Coolidge Cricket Ground for the third-place playoff. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Treatment of Heart Failure has revolutionized the management of the disease

Treatment of Heart Failure has revolutionized the management of the disease

 China
2
Heavy gunfire heard near Guinea-Bissau presidential palace

Heavy gunfire heard near Guinea-Bissau presidential palace

Guinea-Bissau
3
Sports News Roundup: ATP roundup: David Goffin escapes upset bid in Montpellier; NBA roundup: Without Joel Embiid, Sixers stretch win streak to 5 and more

Sports News Roundup: ATP roundup: David Goffin escapes upset bid in Montpell...

 Global
4
Adani Ports shares decline over 2 pc post earnings

Adani Ports shares decline over 2 pc post earnings

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022