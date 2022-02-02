Left Menu

Vietnam beat Thailand to boost FIFA Women's World Cup hopes

The resulting free-kick sailed wide but it didnt matter as Vietnam secured the win and can now set their sights on playing Chinese Taipei on Sunday.

PTI | Navimumbai | Updated: 02-02-2022 16:17 IST | Created: 02-02-2022 16:16 IST
Vietnam beat Thailand to boost FIFA Women's World Cup hopes
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay
  • Country:
  • India

Vietnam took a huge step forward in their bid for a first ever FIFA Women's World Cup qualification with a 2-0 win over Thailand in the Asian Cup playoff match here on Wednesday.

A win for Vietnam against Chinese Taipei in the round robin playoff on Sunday will seal the remaining automatic slot for the Southeast Asian side, with China, Japan, South Korea, the Philippines and co-hosts Australia having already qualified for the 2023 World Cup in Australia and New Zealand.

Thailand's hopes hang by a thread, with victory over Chinese Taipei needed on Friday if they are to stand a chance, failing which the Southeast Asian side will advance to the Inter-Confederation playoffs. With both teams having suffered heartbreaking defeats in the AFC Women's Asian Cup quarter-finals on Sunday, the playoff was a chance to return home with fond memories and it was Vietnam who started the brighter of the two.

With Thailand still affected by the COVID-19 outbreak in their squad, Vietnam didn't take long to exert control and their dominance saw captain Huynh Nhu opening the scoring in the 19th minute with a shot from the centre of the box high into the net.

Vietnam doubled their lead five minutes later, with Thai Thi Thao heading home Nguyen Thi Tuyet Dung's cross following a corner.

Vietnam nearly scored their third two minutes into the second half, but the left post denied Pham Hai Yen while Huynh Nhu had the ball in the net two minutes later only for VAR to rule it offside. There was red card drama right at the very end, with Thailand's Kanchanaporn Saenkhun sent off for bringing down Nguyen Thi Thanh Nah who was clear on goal. The resulting free-kick sailed wide but it didn't matter as Vietnam secured the win and can now set their sights on playing Chinese Taipei on Sunday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Treatment of Heart Failure has revolutionized the management of the disease

Treatment of Heart Failure has revolutionized the management of the disease

 China
2
Heavy gunfire heard near Guinea-Bissau presidential palace

Heavy gunfire heard near Guinea-Bissau presidential palace

Guinea-Bissau
3
Sports News Roundup: ATP roundup: David Goffin escapes upset bid in Montpellier; NBA roundup: Without Joel Embiid, Sixers stretch win streak to 5 and more

Sports News Roundup: ATP roundup: David Goffin escapes upset bid in Montpell...

 Global
4
Adani Ports shares decline over 2 pc post earnings

Adani Ports shares decline over 2 pc post earnings

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022