Soccer-Aubameyang joins Barcelona as free agent after Arsenal exit
Reuters | Updated: 02-02-2022 16:21 IST | Created: 02-02-2022 16:21 IST
Gabon striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has joined Barcelona on a free transfer after terminating his contract with Premier League team Arsenal, the LaLiga club said on Wednesday.
The 32-year-old striker left Arsenal by mutual consent on Tuesday. He had not played for the north London club since December after manager Mikel Arteta stripped him of the captaincy due to a disciplinary breach.
