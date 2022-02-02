Left Menu

Olympic champion Neeraj Chopra nominated for Laureus World Breakthrough of the Year award

Indias Olympic gold medal-winning javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra was on Wednesday nominated for the prestigious Laureus World Breakthrough of the Year award.He was clubbed alongside tennis stars Daniil Medvedev and Emma Raducanu among others in the shortlist.

PTI | London | Updated: 02-02-2022 17:10 IST | Created: 02-02-2022 16:33 IST
Javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra (file image) Image Credit: ANI
India's Olympic gold medal-winning javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra was on Wednesday nominated for the prestigious Laureus 'World Breakthrough of the Year' award.

He was clubbed alongside tennis stars Daniil Medvedev and Emma Raducanu among others in the shortlist. The 23-year-old Chopra, who became only the second Indian to win an individual Olympic gold medal and first in track and field, clinched the yellow metal in Tokyo with a throw of 87.58 metres in his second attempt. He is now only the third Indian to fetch a Laureus nomination after cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar and wrestler Vinesh Phogat.

A panel of more than 1,300 sports journalists and broadcasters of the world have selected the nominees in each of the seven categories for this year's Laureus World Sports Awards. The winners will be revealed in April, following a vote by the Laureus World Sports Academy, the world's ultimate sports jury, made up of 71 of the greatest sporting legends of all time.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

