Soccer-Aubameyang joins Barcelona as free agent after Arsenal exit

Gabon striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has joined Barcelona on a free transfer after terminating his contract with Premier League team Arsenal, the LaLiga club said on Wednesday.

Barcelona said Aubameyang will sign a contract until June 2025, with an option to agree departure on June 30, 2023. The Catalan club have set his release clause at 100 million euros ($113.08 million). Aubameyang joined Arsenal from German club Borussia Dortmund in 2018 and was former manager Arsene Wenger's last signing. He immediately became a fan favourite and went on to score 92 goals in 163 games for them.

The 32-year-old striker left Arsenal by mutual consent on Tuesday. He had not played for the north London club since December after manager Mikel Arteta stripped him of the captaincy due to a disciplinary breach. Aubameyang was also sent home early from the Africa Cup of Nations after the Gabonese Football Federation said cardiac lesions were found in tests conducted in Cameroon following a positive COVID-19 test. ($1 = 0.8843 euros)

