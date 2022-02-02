The following are the top/expected stories at 1700 hours: EXPECTED STORIES: * U-19 World Cup super league semi-final between India and Australia in Coolidge, Antigua.

STORIES ON THE WIRE: SPO-CRI-T20-RANKINGS Rahul moves a place up to 4th in ICC T20 rankings Dubai, Feb 2 (PTI) Opener KL Rahul moved a place up to fourth while Virat Kohli and India's new white ball skipper Rohit Sharma remained static on 10th and 11th positions, respectively, in ICC T20 rankings for batters issued on Wednesday.

SPO-AWARDS-LAUREUS-LD CHOPRA Olympic champion Neeraj Chopra nominated for Laureus World Breakthrough of the Year award London, Feb 2 (PTI) India's Olympic gold medal-winning javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra was on Wednesday nominated for the prestigious Laureus 'World Breakthrough of the Year' award, making him the first Indian to be featured in the short-list for this category.

SPO-CRI-U19-WC-ENG-AFG England beat Afghanistan to enter U-19 World Cup final, end 24-year wait North Sound (Antigua), Feb 2 (PTI) Fancied England kept their nerve to reach the ICC U-19 World Cup final after prevailing over Afghanistan by 15 runs in an exciting last-four clash here, ending a 24-year wait for the side.

SPO-CRI-ICC-LD AWARD New Zealand's Daryl Mitchell wins ICC's 'Spirit of Cricket' award Dubai, Feb 2 (PTI) New Zealand's Daryl Mitchell was on Wednesday named the recipient of 2021's ICC 'Spirit of Cricket' award for not taking an easy single during the T20 World Cup semifinal against England as he felt he had ''obstructed'' the way of bowler Adil Rashid in that moment.

SPO-TENNIS-DAVIS-IND-TEAM Nagal dropped, Yuki returns for Davis Cup tie against Denmark New Delhi, Feb 2 (PTI) Sumit Nagal has been dropped from the five-member Indian Davis Cup team for the World Group 1 play-off tie against Denmark here next month, the national tennis federation said on Wednesday.

SPO-CRI-WI-ARRIVAL West Indies arrive for limited over series against India Ahmedabad, Feb 2 (PTI) On a high after beating England in a T20I rubber, the visiting West Indies team arrived here this morning for its upcoming limited overs series against India.

SPO-CRI-HALES-ENG-PAK-PULLOUT England's decision to pull out of Pakistan tour made zero sense to me: Alex Hales Karachi, Feb 2 (PTI) Acquainted with playing in Pakistan, English batter Alex Hales says the England and Wales Cricket Board's (ECB) decision to pull out of the country's tour last year made ''zero sense'' to him.

SPO-CRI-CSA-BOUCHER-HEARING CSA disciplinary hearing on Mark Boucher postponed until May Johannesburg, Feb 2 (PTI) The disciplinary hearing against South Africa head coach Mark Boucher, who faces charges of racism and possible sacking from the post by the country's cricket board (CSA), has has been postponed until May.

SPO-CRI-HAZLEWOOD-PAK-TOUR I wouldn't be surprised if some of them don't make Pakistan tour: Hazlewood on teammates Melbourne, Feb 2 (PTI) Seasoned Australian pacer Josh Hazlewood says he won't be surprised if some of his national teammates refuse to tour Pakistan next month on security grounds.

SPO-HOCK-SREEJESH WC medal is my next target, says hockey goalkeeper Sreejesh after Tokyo high New Delhi, Feb 2 (PTI) At 33, P R Sreejesh is in the twilight of his career, but the veteran Indian hockey goalkeeper is in no mood to call it quits anytime soon as he is eyeing a World Cup medal to add to his Tokyo Olympics bronze before deciding the future course of his career.

SPO-CRI-SA-PETERSEN-VIRUS Blow for SA as rising star Keegan Petersen ruled out of NZ tour with COVID Johannesburg, Feb 2 (PTI) Keegan Petersen, the hero of South Africa's home Test series win over India, was on Wednesday ruled out of their tour of New Zealand after testing positive for COVID-19, dealing a blow to the team's prospects.

SPO-OLY-WINTER-IND-LD VIRUS Manager of India's Winter Olympics contingent tests COVID positive upon arrival in Beijing Beijing, Feb 2 (PTI) The manager of India's Winter Olympics contingent, Mohammad Abbas Wani, has tested positive for COVID-19 upon arrival at the Beijing Airport here.

SPO-FOOT-WOM-ASIAN-PLAYOFF-VIETNAM Vietnam beat Thailand to boost FIFA Women's World Cup hopes Navi Mumbai, Feb 2 (PTI) Vietnam took a huge step forward in their bid for a first ever FIFA Women's World Cup qualification with a 2-0 win over Thailand in the Asian Cup playoff match here on Wednesday.

SPO-FOOT-JHINGAN India footballer Sandesh Jhingan signs multi-year deal with Adidas New Delhi, Feb 2 (PTI) India's star centre-back Sandesh Jhingan has signed a multi-year deal with sportswear giant Adidas.

