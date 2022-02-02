India opt to bat in U-19 WC semifinal against Australia

India opted to bat against Australia in the second semifinal of the U-19 World Cup here on Wednesday.

India made one change to their eleven, bringing back Nishant Sindhu who missed the quarterfinal due to a COVID-19 infection.

Australia too made one change with Nivethan Radhkrishnan coming back into the side.

The Teams: Australia U-19: Cooper Connolly (c), Campbell Kellaway, Teague Wyllie, Corey Miller, Lachlan Shaw, Nivethan Radhakrishnan, William Salzmann, Tobias Snell (w), Jack Sinfield, Tom Whitney, Jack Nisbet.

India U-19: Yash Dhull (c), Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Harnoor Singh, Shaik Rasheed, Nishant Sindhu, Raj Bawa, Kaushal Tambe, Dinesh Bana (w), Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Vicky Ostwal, Ravi Kumar.

