India opt to bat in U-19 WC semifinal against Australia

PTI | Osbourn | Updated: 02-02-2022 18:59 IST | Created: 02-02-2022 18:34 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

India opted to bat against Australia in the second semifinal of the U-19 World Cup here on Wednesday.

India made one change to their eleven, bringing back Nishant Sindhu who missed the quarterfinal due to a COVID-19 infection.

Australia too made one change with Nivethan Radhkrishnan coming back into the side.

The Teams: Australia U-19: Cooper Connolly (c), Campbell Kellaway, Teague Wyllie, Corey Miller, Lachlan Shaw, Nivethan Radhakrishnan, William Salzmann, Tobias Snell (w), Jack Sinfield, Tom Whitney, Jack Nisbet.

India U-19: Yash Dhull (c), Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Harnoor Singh, Shaik Rasheed, Nishant Sindhu, Raj Bawa, Kaushal Tambe, Dinesh Bana (w), Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Vicky Ostwal, Ravi Kumar.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

