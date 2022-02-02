Soccer-'Best managers are in Europe', says Cannavaro as he seeks return

World Cup and 2006 Ballon d'Or winner Fabio Cannavaro said he is ready to come back to Europe and start his coaching career anew among the best, adding he was recently interviewed by Premier League clubs. Cannavaro captained Italy to victory in the 2006 World Cup and played at major European clubs such as Juventus and Real Madrid, where he won two LaLiga titles. He ended his playing career in 2011 and began coaching two years later.

The 48-year-old was an assistant at United Arab Emirates-based side Al-Ahli before he became the head coach at Chinese Super League club Guangzhou and then Saudi Arabia's Al-Nassr. In 2019 Cannavaro was appointed head coach of the China national team, a role which he combined with once again managing Guangzhou. He resigned less than two months later to focus on the club.

"I have had very good jobs in Asia but the best clubs and managers are in Europe and so if I want to be one of the best I have to compete with them," Cannavaro told The Telegraph in an interview published on Wednesday. "I think I am ready. "Sometimes people maybe think that I don't know the league, that I don't have experience in Europe but it's football. I know what is happening in the clubs, in the changing rooms.

"I have worked for very good coaches and I want to share these experiences... I want to teach." Cannavaro said he recently held talks with Premier League sides Everton and Watford after both teams dismissed their managers.

"(At Everton) I explained to (the owner) my philosophy and strategy. But of course it's understandable when you have the opportunity to take (Frank) Lampard who stays (in England), who knows better than me, maybe, the Premier League," he said. "(At Watford) They spoke to me before Roy Hodgson (was appointed) but they needed a coach quickly. But it was an honour to speak with them and it's important that I have started to have these conversations."

