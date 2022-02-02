Cricket-Sri Lanka's Lakmal to retire from internationals
"We take this opportunity to wish Lakmal the very best for his future endeavours, and look forward to seeing him perform for the country during the Sri Lanka Tour of India, if the selectors consider him," SLC CEO Ashley De Silva said.
Sri Lanka fast bowler Suranga Lakmal will retire from all forms of international cricket following a tour of India in February-March, Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) said on Wednesday. Lakmal made his international debut in 2009 and went on to play 68 tests, 86 one-day internationals and 11 Twenty20 internationals, taking 285 wickets and scoring 1,179 runs.
The 34-year-old briefly captained Sri Lanka's test side in 2018 in the absence of Dinesh Chandimal due to a ball-tampering ban, winning his first match as skipper against West Indies at the Kensington Oval. "We take this opportunity to wish Lakmal the very best for his future endeavours, and look forward to seeing him perform for the country during the Sri Lanka Tour of India, if the selectors consider him," SLC CEO Ashley De Silva said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Sri Lankan President Rajapaksa vows rights reforms; promises 'justice' for missing persons
India extends USD 500 million line of credit to help Sri Lanka purchase fuel
Sri Lanka averts major default; repays USD 500 million international sovereign bonds
Sri Lanka's leader vows rights reforms as debt crisis looms
Sri Lankan President Rajapaksa vows rights reforms; promises 'justice' for missing persons