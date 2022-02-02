Left Menu

Suranga Lakmal to retire from international cricket after India tour

Former Sri Lanka Test captain Suranga Lakmal has informed Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) that he will retire from all forms of International Cricket following the completion of the upcoming tour of India 2022.

ANI | Colombo | Updated: 02-02-2022 20:18 IST | Created: 02-02-2022 20:17 IST
Suranga Lakmal. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Sri Lanka

Former Sri Lanka Test captain Suranga Lakmal has informed Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) that he will retire from all forms of International Cricket following the completion of the upcoming tour of India 2022. "I'm indebted to Sri Lanka Cricket for giving me this astonishing opportunity and having faith in me to bring back my motherland honour as it has been absolute pleasure to be associated with the board that shaped my professional life and also enriched my personal development," said Lakmal in his retirement letter submitted to Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC).

"I have nothing but the utmost respect for all my players, coaches, team managers, support staff, administrative staff and all other support staff," he added. Suranga Lakmal played for Sri Lanka across all international formats, making valuable contributions for the national team.

"We take this opportunity to wish Lakmal the very best for his future endeavours, and looking forward to seeing him perform for the country during the Sri Lanka Tour of India, if the selectors consider him for the tour,'' said Ashley De Silva, CEO of Sri Lanka Cricket. "Lakmal has been an excellent contributor for Sri Lanka Cricket and delivered some memorable spells during his national career, and his services will be remembered well," he added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

