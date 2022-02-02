Left Menu

Soccer-West Brom sack head coach Ismael after poor form

West Brom have won once in their last eight games in all competitions and sit fifth in the Championship on 45 points after 29 matches, eight points adrift of the second automatic promotion spot. The Frenchman, 46, was appointed in June 2021 on a four-year contract to succeed Sam Allardyce after the Englishman stepped down following their relegation from the Premier League last season.

Reuters | Updated: 02-02-2022 21:00 IST | Created: 02-02-2022 20:59 IST
Soccer-West Brom sack head coach Ismael after poor form

English second-tier club West Bromwich Albion sacked head coach Valerien Ismael on Wednesday after less than a year in charge following a series of poor results. West Brom have won once in their last eight games in all competitions and sit fifth in the Championship on 45 points after 29 matches, eight points adrift of the second automatic promotion spot.

The Frenchman, 46, was appointed in June 2021 on a four-year contract to succeed Sam Allardyce after the Englishman stepped down following their relegation from the Premier League last season. West Brom fans were critical of the club's form and style of play under Ismael.

"The process of recruiting a new head coach is now under way and an appointment will be announced in due course," West Brom said in a statement https://www.wba.co.uk/news/club-statement-valerien-ismael. The club, owned by Chinese businessman Guochuan Lai, also announced the appointment of Ron Gourlay as the chief executive officer.

"He replaces Xu Ke as CEO and will oversee the day-to-day running of the football club, working closely with Controlling Shareholder Guochuan Lai, who will also replace Li Piyue as Albion Chairman," a club statement read https://www.wba.co.uk/news/ron-gourlay-appointed-albion-ceo.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Treatment of Heart Failure has revolutionized the management of the disease

Treatment of Heart Failure has revolutionized the management of the disease

 China
2
Adani Ports shares decline over 2 pc post earnings

Adani Ports shares decline over 2 pc post earnings

 India
3
Heavy gunfire heard near Guinea-Bissau presidential palace

Heavy gunfire heard near Guinea-Bissau presidential palace

Guinea-Bissau
4
Sports News Roundup: ATP roundup: David Goffin escapes upset bid in Montpellier; NBA roundup: Without Joel Embiid, Sixers stretch win streak to 5 and more

Sports News Roundup: ATP roundup: David Goffin escapes upset bid in Montpell...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022