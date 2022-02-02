Jeff Zucker resigns as CNN president
Reuters | Updated: 02-02-2022 21:50 IST | Created: 02-02-2022 21:50 IST
Jeff Zucker said he is resigning as president of CNN and chairman of WarnerMedia's news and sports division, issuing a staff memo in which he acknowledged a consensual relationship with a close colleague.
"As part of the investigation into Chris Cuomo's tenure at CNN, I was asked about a consensual relationship with my closest colleague", Zucker wrote in the memo. "I was required to disclose it when it began but I didn't."
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Zucker
- WarnerMedia
- Jeff Zucker
- Chris Cuomo's
Advertisement