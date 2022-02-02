Sports News Roundup: Weakened Warriors rally late to beat Spurs; Washington selects Commanders as new name and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

NFL-Washington selects Commanders as new name

The National Football League's Washington Football Team said on Wednesday they will now be called the Commanders following a lengthy review on how best to replace an original name that was widely seen as a racial slur against Native Americans. The team, amid calls for racial justice and a threatened loss of sponsors, dropped their longstanding previous name Redskins in mid-2020 following a years-long campaign from critics.

Olympics-Alpine skiing-Saudi skier set to make history at Beijing Games

Alpine skier Fayik Abdi said he is hoping to spread awareness of winter sports in Saudi Arabia as he aims to become the first athlete to represent the country at the Winter Olympics in Beijing this month. Abdi will compete in the giant slalom, which has attracted competitors from countries not usually associated with the sport, such as violinist Vanessa Mae who competed for Thailand at the 2014 Winter Olympics.

Olympics-Figure skating-Germany's Seegert tests positive for COVID-19

German figure skater Nolan Seegert's participation at the Beijing Games is in doubt after he tested positive for COVID-19, the German Olympic Sports Confederation (DOSB) said on Wednesday. Seegert, who competes in pairs with Minerva Fabienne Hase, does not have any symptoms and is isolating in a hotel room.

Olympics-Ski jumping-Norway hoping for gold despite Olympic champion Lundby's absence

Norway is still targeting gold medals in ski jumping at the Beijing Winter Games even though the team will be without reigning Olympic champion Maren Lundby, members of the Norwegian team said on Wednesday. The 27-year-old Lundby, who won the normal hill individual competition in Pyeongchang, told Norway's NRK TV in October that she would not participate in Beijing as she struggled to lose weight to compete.

Olympics-Curling kicks off Beijing Games ahead of Putin-Xi main event

Mixed doubles curling opened competition at the Beijing Winter Olympics on Wednesday as the shadow of war in Ukraine, and the impending arrival of Russian President Vladimir Putin, loomed over an event already transformed by the coronavirus pandemic. China and Britain claimed victories in the "Ice Cube", where American swimmer Michael Phelps won eight gold medals at the 2008 Summer Olympics when it was known as the "Water Cube", opening the action in the Games which will last until Feb. 20 in front of crowds made sparse by COVID-19 curbs.

NBA roundup: Weakened Warriors rally late to beat Spurs

Jordan Poole scored 31 points and sank the winning 3-pointer with 17.9 seconds remaining as the short-handed Golden State Warriors erased a 17-point deficit to stun the host San Antonio Spurs 124-120 on Tuesday, giving the Warriors their seventh straight win. The Warriors played the second game of a road back-to-back without Stephen Curry (toe), Klay Thompson (Achilles) and Andrew Wiggins (knee), among others. Damion Lee chipped in 21 points, and Moses Moody scored a career-high 20.

Olympics-Canada and U.S. rivalry heats up Beijing Winter Games

As sporting rivalries go the United States and Canada does not reach the intensity of Argentina and Brazil but when it comes to Winter Olympics the North American neighbours turn the heat up. Canada may be out-matched by the United States at the Summer Olympics but punches above its weight in the winter when medals are decided on the snow and ice.

Brian Flores: Suing NFL about 'integrity of the game'

Less than three hours after former Miami Dolphins Brian Flores' lawsuit became public, the NFL issued a statement vowing to defend against claims it says "are without merit." On Tuesday, Flores sued the league and its teams, contending the NFL fosters hiring processes that racially discriminate. Flores, who is Black, was fired by the Dolphins last month.

Olympics-Alpine skiing-French hoping to spring surprise in speed events

After placing two on the podium at a World Cup downhill in Kitzbuhel last month, France are hoping to spring a surprise in the Alpine skiing speed events at the Beijing Olympics on a track nobody will have raced on. Veteran Johan Clarey took second place in Kitzbuhel ahead of team mate Blaise Giezendanner to boost the morale of the men's squad before the Games.

Olympics-Luge-Speed and danger to the fore in 'F1 on ice'

It didn't take long in Wednesday's opening for the danger inherent in luge to show itself. Anton Dukach, the second on to the track in the opening training session for the men's singles, lay face down on the ice after hitting the side and coming off his sled.

