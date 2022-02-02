Soccer-Benzema's participation in Cup tie against Bilbao still in doubt, says Ancelotti

Karim Benzema's participation in Thursday's Copa del Rey quarter-finals against Athletic Bilbao has yet to be decided as he is still recovering from a muscle injury on his left leg, Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti said. "We still haven't made a decision but we won't take any risks. He was training separately from the group, we are feeling good about it and he will join his team mates today, so we will see," Ancelotti told a news conference on Wednesday.

With the first leg of the Champions League last-16 clash against Paris St Germain only two weeks away, Ancelotti added: "We are not going to put him at risk of (suffering a) relapse. He knows it. If he doesn't play it's because we want him to recover, If he is well, he will travel, if not, he stays at home." Ancelotti, will, however, be able to count on the team's Brazilian players for the cup tie after they returned from international duty.

"Vinicius Jr and Rodrygo .... will be fine... as they are 21 and not 60 like me," Ancelotti said with a laugh. "We will evaluate if we will use them from the start but if they are just tired, they will play."

With Thursday's showdown being the fourth meeting in two months between the clubs in all competitions, Real will be eager to keep up their winning run having won all three previous encounters. "Nothing changes. It is a very important game for us in a tournament that we value a lot and the environment in Bilbao will be extraordinary. We will have to be in our best form," added Ancelotti.

