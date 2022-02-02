NFL-Washington launch Commanders era as Redskins replacement

The National Football League's Washington Football Team said on Wednesday they will now be called the Commanders following a lengthy review on how best to replace a name and logo that were widely criticized as disrespectful of Native American culture. The team retired their controversial Redskins name in mid-2020 along with a logo that featured a profile of a red-faced Native American with feathers in his hair.

That followed a long campaign from critics and came amid calls for racial justice and a threatened loss of sponsors. For the last two seasons, the club adopted the generic and temporary "Football Team" moniker while it worked to develop a new identity.

The Commanders name and primary "W" logo are the result of an 18-month rebranding process that the team, which will stick with their traditional burgundy and gold color scheme, said included over 40,000 fan submissions, countless surveys, focus groups and meetings. "As an organization, we are excited to rally and rise together as one under our new identity while paying homage to our local roots and what it means to represent the nation's capital," team co-owner Dan Snyder said in a news release.

Snyder, who bought the storied franchise in 1999, had long fought off public pressure in the past to rebrand and went as far as saying the club would never change their name. Critics ramped up pressure on the team to change the name amid a nationwide reckoning on racism and police brutality triggered by the 2020 death of George Floyd, a Black man who died after a white police officer knelt on his neck.

Snyder eventually softened his stance after FedEx Corp, which owns the naming rights to the team's suburban stadium in Landover, Maryland, urged the club to rebrand. PepsiCo and Nike both followed FedEx's lead and said they welcomed the call for a review of the name.

Ray Halbritter, Oneida Indian Nation Representative and leader of the Change the Mascot campaign, called the team's name change a victory for all of those around the world seeking to advance inclusivity. "While the official changing of the name is cause for celebration, today's announcement by the Washington NFL team should not be treated as a simple rebranding," Halbritter said in a statement.

"Depicting this as a mere rebranding rather than righting a wrong is another indignity. It is important we never forget what it took to get to this moment, and recognize how social change like this is possible." The team that became the Redskins was founded in 1932 as the Boston Braves. Their name was changed to Redskins the following year and they moved to Washington in 1937.

The team have won three Super Bowls and are one of the NFL's marquee franchises, ranked by Forbes last August as the league's fifth most valuable at $4.2 billion. Many American professional and collegiate sports teams have nicknames on Native American themes. Major League Baseball's Atlanta Braves and the National Hockey League's Chicago Blackhawks have both defended keeping their names.

MLB's Cleveland franchise said last July they would change their name to the Guardians from Indians after the 2021 season, a move that drew praise from Native American groups who had long viewed the old name as disparaging.

