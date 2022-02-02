FACTBOX-Five facts about former CNN president Jeff Zucker
Under his leadership "Today" became the most-watched morning news program in America, according to CNN's website. * He was president and CEO of NBC Universal from 2007 to 2011.
Here are five facts about Jeff Zucker, who resigned on Wednesday as president of CNN and chairman of WarnerMedia's news and sports division for failing to disclose https://www.reuters.com/business/media-telecom/jeff-zucker-resigns-cnn-president-2022-02-02 a consensual relationship with a close colleague. * Zucker, 56, graduated from Harvard College in 1986 with a bachelor's degree in American history, according to a profile on CNN's website https://www.cnn.com/profiles/jeff-zucker-profile.
* Zucker began his career at NBC in 1986 as a researcher for NBC Sports' coverage of the 1988 Summer Olympic Games in Seoul, South Korea. * In January 1989, he joined NBC News as a field producer for the "Today" show. He eventually became its executive producer. Under his leadership "Today" became the most-watched morning news program in America, according to CNN's website.
* He was president and CEO of NBC Universal from 2007 to 2011. Zucker has served as president of CNN Worldwide since 2013. * Born and reared in Miami, Zucker has four children and resides in New York City, according to CNN. He is divorced, his spokesperson said.
CNN is part of AT&T-owned WarnerMedia, which is being spun off in a $43 billion transaction with Discovery Inc . (Writing by Lisa Shumaker; Editing by Howard Goller)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)