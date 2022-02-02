Cricket-COVID-19 scare in India camp ahead of Windies series

At least three India players and members of support staff have tested positive for COVID-19 ahead of their limited-overs home series against West Indies, local media reported on Wednesday. The tour is scheduled to get underway on Sunday with the first of the three one-dayers in Ahmedabad which will be followed by an equal number of Twenty20 Internationals in Kolkata.

"It has been brought to the notice that some players and some support staff have tested positive for COVID-19," treasurer of the Indian cricket board (BCCI) Arun Singh Dhumal told Reuters partner ANI, adding they were monitoring the situation. Dhumal did not reply to Reuters call seeking details but ESPNcricinfo website said the BCCI would decide its next course of action after another round of tests on Thursday.

The matches in Ahmedabad will be played behind closed doors, while the Eden Gardens stadium in Kolkata will operate with 75% capacity because of the pandemic.

