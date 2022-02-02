CNN's President Zucker resigns after acknowledging relationship with co-worker

CNN President Jeff Zucker resigned abruptly on Wednesday after acknowledging a ''consensual relationship'' with a co-worker at the leading cable news network, which he has led since January 2013.

In a memo sent to staff, 56-year-old Zucker said he was asked about the consensual relationship with his closest colleague as part of the investigation into anchor Chris Cuomo's tenure at CNN.

''As part of the investigation into Chris Cuomo's tenure at CNN+, I was asked about a consensual relationship with my closest colleague, someone I have worked with for more than 20 years. I acknowledged the relationship evolved in recent years. I was required to disclose it when it began but I didn't. I was wrong. As a result, I am resigning today,'' Zucker said in a statement.

Cuomo, a leading television journalist, was fired late last year after allegations of sexual harassment.

Though Zucker did not name his colleague in the memo, the relationship is with Allison Gollust, the chief marketing officer for the company, CNN+ reported. Gollust is remaining at CNN+, the report said.

Jason Kilar, the CEO of CNN+ parent WarnerMedia, said he has ''accepted Zucker's resignation as Chairman of WarnerMedia News and Sports, and President of CNN+ Worldwide.'' ''We thank Jeff for his contributions over the past 9 years,'' Kilar said in an email to staffers.

''We will be announcing an interim leadership plan shortly. Both of these organizations are at the top of their respective games and are well prepared for their next chapters,'' Kilar added.

The resignation of Zucker, one of the most influential executives in the media industry, comes as WarnerMedia is in the process of merging with Discovery. It also comes as CNN+ plans to launch a streaming service, CNN+, in the Spring. News of Zucker's resignation left staffers inside the network in shock. Employees at the company learned of his sudden departure in the memo Zucker sent to staff Wednesday morning, CNN+ reported.

