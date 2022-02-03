Left Menu

Rugby-WRU to serve weak beer, close bars early at Six Nations home matches

The new measures at the Millennium Stadium in Cardiff come in the light of "anti-social behaviour" from spectators at the Autumn International series, which included two pitch invasions and reports of drunkenness among the crowd. "A series of measures, which include closing food & beverage outlets in all concourses after half-time in all three home matches ...

The Welsh Rugby Union (WRU) will serve weaker beer at stadiums and close bars during the second half of Six Nations matches in an effort to reduce alcohol-related disorder by fans, Wales' rugby body said on Wednesday. The new measures at the Millennium Stadium in Cardiff come in the light of "anti-social behaviour" from spectators at the Autumn International series, which included two pitch invasions and reports of drunkenness among the crowd.

"A series of measures, which include closing food & beverage outlets in all concourses after half-time in all three home matches ... have been put in place on a trial basis for the 2022 Championship and will be subject to an ongoing review," WRU said. "Lower percentage alcohol draught beer will also be phased into bars on concourses.

"Stadium stewarding teams will be addressing poor behaviour with increased vigour, but the most important measure is a call to all supporters to take responsibility for their own actions." Champions Wales begin their campaign against Ireland in Dublin on Feb. 5, and will play home matches against Scotland, France and Italy, as well as a tie against England at Twickenham.

