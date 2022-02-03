Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

NFL-Washington Football Team has a name again - the Commanders

The National Football League's Washington Football Team said on Wednesday they will now be called the Commanders following a lengthy review on how best to replace a name and logo that were widely criticized as disrespectful of Native American culture. The team retired their controversial Redskins name in mid-2020 along with a logo that featured a profile of a red-faced Native American with feathers in his hair.

Olympics-Alpine skiing-Saudi skier set to make history at Beijing Games

Alpine skier Fayik Abdi said he is hoping to spread awareness of winter sports in Saudi Arabia as he aims to become the first athlete to represent the country at the Winter Olympics in Beijing this month. Abdi will compete in the giant slalom, which has attracted competitors from countries not usually associated with the sport, such as violinist Vanessa Mae who competed for Thailand at the 2014 Winter Olympics.

NBA-Tattoos, money and the 3-point shot are ruining the NBA, says Oakley

Basketball great Charles Oakley, who personified toughness during his 19 bruising NBA seasons, said efforts to make the league more "sexy" leave a lot to be desired. Oakley, nicknamed "Oak Tree", retired in 2004 after memorable stints with the Bulls and Knicks during an era when the game was dominated by big men and the now ubiquitous three-point shot was still something of a novelty.

Olympics-Curling kicks off Beijing Games ahead of Putin-Xi main event

Mixed doubles curling opened competition at the Beijing Winter Olympics on Wednesday as the shadow of war in Ukraine, and the impending arrival of Russian President Vladimir Putin, loomed over an event already transformed by the coronavirus pandemic. China and Britain claimed victories in the "Ice Cube", where American swimmer Michael Phelps won eight gold medals at the 2008 Summer Olympics when it was known as the "Water Cube", opening the action in the Games which will last until Feb. 20 in front of crowds made sparse by COVID-19 curbs.

Former Dolphins coach says refusal to throw games cost him his job

Former Miami Dolphins head coach Brian Flores said on Wednesday his refusal to throw games as a way to improve the football club's chances of landing a top draft pick ultimately cost him his job. Flores, who was fired last month by Miami, alleged in a proposed class action complaint on Tuesday that Dolphins owner Stephen Ross offered him $100,000 for every loss in 2019 as incentive to help the team land a higher draft pick in 2020.

NBA roundup: Weakened Warriors rally late to beat Spurs

Jordan Poole scored 31 points and sank the winning 3-pointer with 17.9 seconds remaining as the short-handed Golden State Warriors erased a 17-point deficit to stun the host San Antonio Spurs 124-120 on Tuesday, giving the Warriors their seventh straight win. The Warriors played the second game of a road back-to-back without Stephen Curry (toe), Klay Thompson (Achilles) and Andrew Wiggins (knee), among others. Damion Lee chipped in 21 points, and Moses Moody scored a career-high 20.

German chancellor will not attend Beijing Olympics -ZDF

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz has no travel plans ahead, he said to German broadcaster ZDF on Wednesday in response to a question on whether he would go to the Beijing Winter Olympics. "I have no travel plans, so it cannot be assumed that I will suddenly turn up," Scholz said when asked whether he would attend.

Brian Flores: Suing NFL about 'integrity of the game'

Less than three hours after former Miami Dolphins Brian Flores' lawsuit became public, the NFL issued a statement vowing to defend against claims it says "are without merit." On Tuesday, Flores sued the league and its teams, contending the NFL fosters hiring processes that racially discriminate. Flores, who is Black, was fired by the Dolphins last month.

Olympics-Alpine skiing-French hoping to spring surprise in speed events

After placing two on the podium at a World Cup downhill in Kitzbuhel last month, France are hoping to spring a surprise in the Alpine skiing speed events at the Beijing Olympics on a track nobody will have raced on. Veteran Johan Clarey took second place in Kitzbuhel ahead of team mate Blaise Giezendanner to boost the morale of the men's squad before the Games.

Olympics-Luge-Speed and danger to the fore in 'F1 on ice'

It didn't take long in Wednesday's opening for the danger inherent in luge to show itself. Anton Dukach, the second on to the track in the opening training session for the men's singles, lay face down on the ice after hitting the side and coming off his sled.

