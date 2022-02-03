Golf-Threat of Saudi-backed circuit gives players leverage, says Mickelson

Left Menu

Phil Mickelson said all of the world's top golfers had been contacted about joining a proposed Super Golf League (SGL) and that the threat of the Saudi-backed new circuit had improved players' earnings potential.

03-02-2022
Phil Mickelson Image Credit: Flickr

Phil Mickelson said all of the world's top golfers had been contacted about joining a proposed Super Golf League (SGL) and that the threat of the Saudi-backed new circuit had improved players' earnings potential. Speaking on the eve of the Asian Tour's Saudi International near Jeddah, Mickelson said the prospect of a new rival had already prompted the U.S.-based PGA Tour to distribute more money to its players.

He cited a new Player Impact Program that handed out $40 million to the players who generated the most media coverage and the increase in prize money to $20 million at last year's Players Championship in Florida. "I think every (top) player has been contacted," the six-time major winner told reporters when asked about the SGL.

"Everybody is looking at it and seeing parts of it that can really help and benefit their situation, their life, their career, and then there are parts of it that they're probably concerned with. "I'm appreciative of the fact that there is competition, and that leverage has allowed for a much better environment on the PGA Tour.

"My hopes are that the biggest thing, which are media rights and the way the players have been used for so long, I hope that that changes through the competitive opportunity." Dustin Johnson said he was not allowed to disclose how much he had been offered. He said it was "not similar" to the reported $20-30 million guarantee given to Briton Ian Poulter.

"I think it's a really good concept," he said. I think it makes it a little more interesting for the fans and for the players."

