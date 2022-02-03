Need to stick together: Elgar on Boucher's hearing into allegations of misconduct

South Africa Test skipper Dean Elgar said that the Proteas are supporting their coach Mark Boucher, who is going through the allegations of misconduct. The disciplinary hearing into allegations of misconduct against Mark Boucher has been postponed to May 16-20 as the coach wants to call some players on his behalf and these players will be part of the Tour of New Zealand and Bangladesh Tour of South Africa.

"We've realised cricket comes first for us irrespective of what our head coach is going through but we are still supporting him through this process because we know how much value he adds to our system and our group," said Elgar as reported by ESPNcricinfo. "We've had these tough times before. We need to stick together, which we've done in the past, and let this process follow its course. We know we are there to play cricket; we are there to win matches, win series and that's ultimately the way I view it. In the same breath, we are still supporting our head coach because he is a massive part of our group," he added.

The skipper further said that the disciplinary hearing will take it's own time and he has got no knowledge of the players who will be testifying. "We had a feeling it might come to this point where players might be asked to testify in the hearing and so be it. It's a natural process that will take place and we will cover those grounds within the next month. We have some time until May to establish some concrete ground for players," said the skipper.

"I'm sure our player representative board will come into play to assist us through this process if players are asked to testify. I haven't heard who and when the players will be to fulfil these requests," he added. (ANI)

