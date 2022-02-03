Left Menu

Olympics-French snowboarder wishes Beijing Games were greener

While she said it would not prevent her from taking part in the snowboard cross events, Trespeuch, the world number two, wished athletes could have a say in future decisions. "I hope that we all talk about it and that we realise that we're not okay with the negative impact on nature and that the next events will be more respectful of nature," she said.

Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 03-02-2022 13:24 IST | Created: 03-02-2022 13:21 IST
Olympics-French snowboarder wishes Beijing Games were greener
Representative Image Image Credit: Needpix
  • Country:
  • China

While most athletes have been praising the Beijing Olympics facilities, French snowboarder Chloe Trespeuch expressed disappointment that all competitions were being held on artificial snow. There will be no natural snow at the Yanqing site, where notably the Alpine skiing events take place, or in the Zhangjiakou zone, where biathlon and snowboard are scheduled.

"I am a little disappointed that they chose a place not necessarily adapted to the practice of winter sports and that it was necessary to reshape it rather than to go in an adapted place," Trespeuch, who last year co-founded the Ecoglobe pro-environment association, told reporters on Thursday. While she said it would not prevent her from taking part in the snowboard cross events, Trespeuch, the world number two, wished athletes could have a say in future decisions.

"I hope that we all talk about it and that we realise that we're not okay with the negative impact on nature and that the next events will be more respectful of nature," she said. "We have to talk about it and we athletes have to indicate that it's important to put nature at the centre of the project."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Adani Ports shares decline over 2 pc post earnings

Adani Ports shares decline over 2 pc post earnings

 India
2
Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries
Blog

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsi...

 South Africa
3
Small satellites take to the skies

Small satellites take to the skies

 Singapore
4
NASA's asteroid detection system ATLAS can now search entire dark sky every 24 hours

NASA's asteroid detection system ATLAS can now search entire dark sky every ...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022