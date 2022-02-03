Sports News Roundup: Olympics-U.S. curler Shuster, speed skater Bowe named Games flagbearers; NBA roundup: Wizards upset 76ers to end skid and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Olympics-U.S. curler Shuster, speed skater Bowe named Games flagbearers

John Shuster will become the first curler to carry the American flag at an Olympic opening ceremony when the Winter Games begin on Friday while speed skater Brittany Bowe will walk on behalf of bobsledder Elana Meyers Taylor, who tested COVID-19 positive. Five-times Olympian Shuster, who skipped his rink to gold in the men's competition in Pyeongchang, was elected flagbearer by his United States teammates while 2018 bronze medallist Bowe finished runner-up and will take the place of Meyers Taylor.

NBA roundup: Wizards upset 76ers to end skid

Kyle Kuzma scored 24 points, Montrezl Harrell added 14 and the Washington Wizards defeated the host Philadelphia 76ers 106-103 on Wednesday to snap a six-game losing streak. The Wizards' Spencer Dinwiddie added 14 points, 12 rebounds, and 10 assists for his first career triple-double.

Olympics-Curling-Britain edge Canada, Italy make winning start in mixed doubles

Reigning world champions Britain earned a notable victory over fellow favorites Canada in a tough contest at the National Aquatics Centre on Thursday to continue their winning start to the curling mixed doubles competition. Having beaten Sweden in the opener on Wednesday, Britons Bruce Mouat and Jennifer Dodds faced another stern test against the Canadians but prevailed 6-4 after their opponents were unable to make final stone advantage count in the last end.

Former Dolphins coach says refusal to throw games cost him his job

Former Miami Dolphins head coach Brian Flores said on Wednesday his refusal to throw games as a way to improve the football club's chances of landing a top draft pick ultimately cost him his job. Flores, who was fired last month by Miami, alleged in a proposed class action complaint on Tuesday that Dolphins owner Stephen Ross offered him $100,000 for every loss in 2019 as an incentive to help the team land a higher draft pick in 2020.

Olympics-Snowboarding-Japan's Yoshika suffers crash in slopestyle training

Japanese snowboarder Rina Yoshika suffered a heavy fall in training on the slopestyle course at the Genting Snow Park on Thursday and was taken away in an ambulance, a Team Japan spokesperson said. Yoshika crash-landed from one of the jumps and lay motionless. A medical team rushed to help and she cried out in pain when they tried to move her.

Olympics-Alpine skiing-COVID rules play spoilsport for Kilde with girlfriend Shiffrin

Life in the Olympic bubble is a bit of a tease, Norwegian alpine skier Aleksander Aamodt Kilde said on Thursday because COVID-19 restrictions are keeping him apart from his girlfriend, American skier Mikaela Shiffrin. Kilde, who leads the World Cup standings in downhill and Super-G, is favorite for gold in the men's speed events, while twice Olympic gold medallist Shiffrin is a top contender in the women's technical events of slalom and giant slalom.

Olympics-Alpine skiing-Past 40 but not past it, Clarey eyes upset

He is 41 years old and has never won a World Cup race in 19 years on the circuit but Frenchman Johan Clarey is far from an outsider in Sunday's men's downhill at the Beijing Olympics. Clarey headed to China having finished second and fifth in the classic downhills at Kitzbuehel last month, performances that suggested he has hit peak form at just the right moment.

Olympics-Actor Jackie Chan carries Olympic torch atop Great Wall

The Olympic torch relay began its second day on Thursday atop the Great Wall, with Hong Kong actor Jackie Chan and Chinese Olympic medallists among those taking turns carrying the flame along a route shortened to three days because of COVID-19.

The relay for the torch that will open the Feb. 4-20 Winter Games is much more modest than the globe-spanning relay for Beijing's 2008 Summer Games, a tour that was disrupted by protests.

Olympics-Beijing will deliver 'safe and splendid' Games-Chinese President Xi

The Beijing Olympics, which officially opens on Friday, will be streamlined, safe and splendid, Chinese President Xi Jinping said on Thursday, as the head of the IOC decried boycott ghosts "rearing their ugly heads again" over human rights concerns. Addressing the International Olympic Committee (IOC) session in the capital via a brief video message, Xi said China had played an active part in the Olympic movement since staging the 2008 summer Olympics.

NHL roundup: Philipp Grubauer posts Kraken's first-ever shutout

Philipp Grubauer stopped all 19 shots he faced Wednesday night in recording the first shutout for the expansion Seattle Kraken, who beat the New York Islanders 3-0 in Elmont, N.Y. Seattle allowed one goal six times -- all wins -- prior to Wednesday.

