Olympics-Norwegians concerned about COVID information leaks

Oevreboe told a news conference the team hotel was informed that Johannes Thingnes Boe and Ingrid Landmark Tandrevold had sat near a person who subsequently tested positive for COVID-19 on their flight to China before he was.

Reuters | Updated: 03-02-2022 13:43 IST | Created: 03-02-2022 13:39 IST
Local organisers need to tighten up the handling of health information after a hotel manager was told before the Norwegian team that two biathletes were possible close contacts of a COVID-19 case, Chef de Mission Tore Oevreboe said on Thursday.

Oevreboe told a news conference the team hotel was informed that Johannes Thingnes Boe and Ingrid Landmark Tandrevold had sat near a person who subsequently tested positive for COVID-19 on their flight to China before he was. "He (the hotel manager) is a decent guy, but he shouldn't have had that information before us, it's completely 'Texas'," Oevreboe said, using a Norwegian expression meaning "Wild West" or a free-for-all.

"We got it a little later than we should, and that means we do not get the full and complete overview before we start with counter-measures," Oevreboe said. "We cannot initiate measures based on rumours, which creates uncertainty. It's not professional, and then we cannot do our job properly. We want answers as soon as possible, so that we can initiate measures. We think (this was) too late."

The Norwegian team suffered a number of positive tests among its cross-country skiers before departure for the Winter Games, where Norway is traditionally a superpower. As potential close contacts, Thingnes Boe and Tandrevold are still allowed to train but must otherwise remain in their rooms, including during meals.

