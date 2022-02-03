Left Menu

Tennis-Medvedev and Sinner withdraw from Rotterdam, Murray given wildcard

World number two Medvedev said that it was too early for him to get back to action following his five-set loss to Rafa Nadal in the Australian Open final last week, while Italian world number 10 Sinner will not travel due to COVID-19.

Daniil Medvedev and Jannik Sinner have withdrawn from next week's ATP 500 event in Rotterdam and will be replaced by former winners Andy Murray and Jo-Wilfried Tsonga, tournament organizers said on Thursday. World number two Medvedev said that it was too early for him to get back to action following his five-set loss to Rafa Nadal in the Australian Open final last week, while Italian world number 10 Sinner will not travel due to COVID-19.

"Unfortunately I will not play in Rotterdam this year. I just got back from Australia and am not ready to compete. Rotterdam is one of my favourite stops... I look forward to coming back in the future," Medvedev said. Murray and Tsonga, both of whom recently returned from long-term injury, have been handed wildcards for the event, which begins on Monday.

