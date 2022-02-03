Left Menu

Formula 1: Red Bull announce launch date for their 2022 car, the RB18

Red Bull on Thursday have nailed down the date on which they will reveal the car with which Max Verstappen will defend his Formula 1 title.

03-02-2022
Christian Horner, Max Verstappen, and Sergio Perez (Photo: Formula1.com) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Red Bull on Thursday have nailed down the date on which they will reveal the car with which Max Verstappen will defend his Formula 1 title. The 2022 Red Bull F1 car will be called RB18, and will be launched on February 9 - nine days before rivals Mercedes launch their W13. Last season saw Verstappen win his maiden F1 title in a thrilling finale at Abu Dhabi, at the helm of the RB16B.

Mexican racer Sergio Perez continues with Red Bull, readying for his second season with the drivers' championship-winning team. This season will also see Red Bull Powertrains supply engines for the first time, as Honda have departed the sport. (ANI)

