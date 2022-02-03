Left Menu

IOC approves 3 urban sports for 2028 LA Olympics

They can be added next year by meeting targets set by the IOC board.Space can also be made for sports suggested by Los Angeles organizers.

PTI | Beijing | Updated: 03-02-2022 16:20 IST | Created: 03-02-2022 16:03 IST
IOC approves 3 urban sports for 2028 LA Olympics
Skateboarding, surfing and sports climbing have officially been added to the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics.

The decision by the International Olympic Committee was expected after its executive board agreed to an initial list of 28 sports in December.

Los Angles organizers have welcomed the "three iconic West Coast sports" that made their debuts at last year's Tokyo Olympics. The IOC is promoting urban sports to attract younger viewers.

Boxing, modern pentathlon and weightlifting have not yet been included. They can be added next year by meeting targets set by the IOC board.

Space can also be made for sports suggested by Los Angeles organizers. Those could include breakdancing or baseball and softball. Breakdancing will debut at the 2024 Olympics at the request of the Paris organizers.

