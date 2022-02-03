Australia retains women's Ashes with 2 ODIs to spare
Australia retained the women's Ashes after beating England in the first one-day international of the multi-format series on Thursday.
England required victories in all three ODIs to win the Ashes but lost by 27 runs in Canberra after getting dismissed for 178, needing 206 to win.
Australia took an 8-4 points lead in the series and cannot be beaten, with each of the remaining two ODIs earning two points for the winner. The Australians have held the Ashes since the 2013-14 winter.
Australia won the only match to be completed of the scheduled three Twenty20s. The one-off test was drawn.
England can still draw the series with two wins in the remaining ODIs.
Australia also won the men's Ashes last month.
