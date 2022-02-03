Left Menu

Olympics-IOC President to meet Peng Shuai in Olympic 'closed loop'

Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 03-02-2022 17:23 IST | Created: 03-02-2022 16:58 IST
Olympics-IOC President to meet Peng Shuai in Olympic 'closed loop'
IOC President Thomas Bach (File image) Image Credit: ANI
  • China

International Olympic Committee President Thomas Bach will meet Chinese tennis player Peng Shuai inside the 'closed loop' of the Beijing Olympics, he said on Thursday.

The well-being of Peng, a former world number one doubles player, became a matter of concern in November when she alleged on social media that a former Chinese vice premier, Zhang Gaoli, had sexually assaulted her.

The closed loop is a zone all Games participants are restricted to in order to avoid a spread of the coronavirus infection in Beijing. The Games officially open on Friday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

