Olympics-IOC President to meet Peng Shuai in Olympic 'closed loop'

International Olympic Committee President Thomas Bach will meet Chinese tennis player Peng Shuai inside the 'closed loop' of the Beijing Olympics, he said on Thursday.
The well-being of Peng, a former world number one doubles player, became a matter of concern in November when she alleged on social media that a former Chinese vice premier, Zhang Gaoli, had sexually assaulted her.
The closed loop is a zone all Games participants are restricted to in order to avoid a spread of the coronavirus infection in Beijing. The Games officially open on Friday.
