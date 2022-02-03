Rugby-Wales name team to play Ireland in Six Nations

Wales coach Wayne Pivac has named the following team to play Ireland in their Six Nations opener in Dublin on Saturday. 15. Liam Williams (Scarlets – 74 caps)

14. Johnny McNicholl (Scarlets – 8 caps) 13. Josh Adams (Cardiff Rugby – 35 caps)

12. Nick Tompkins (Saracens – 16 caps) 11. Louis Rees-Zammit (Gloucester Rugby – 12 caps)

10. Dan Biggar (Northampton Saints – 95 caps), captain 9. Tomos Williams (Cardiff Rugby – 29 caps)

8. Aaron Wainwright (Dragons – 34 caps) 7. Taine Basham (Dragons – 7 caps)

6. Ellis Jenkins (Cardiff Rugby – 14 caps) 5. Adam Beard (Ospreys – 29 caps), vice-captain

4. Will Rowlands (Dragons – 13 caps) 3. Tomas Francis (Ospreys – 60 caps)

2. Ryan Elias (Scarlets – 23 caps) 1. Wyn Jones (Scarlets – 38 caps)

Replacements 16. Dewi Lake (Ospreys – uncapped)

17. Gareth Thomas (Ospreys – 5 caps) 18. Dillon Lewis (Cardiff Rugby – 34 caps)

19. Seb Davies (Cardiff Rugby – 13 caps) 20. Ross Moriarty (Dragons – 49 caps)

21. Gareth Davies (Scarlets – 65 caps) 22. Callum Sheedy (Bristol Bears – 13 caps)

23. Owen Watkin (Ospreys – 26 caps)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)