Rugby-Wales name team to play Ireland in Six Nations

Reuters | Updated: 03-02-2022 17:05 IST | Created: 03-02-2022 17:05 IST
Wales coach Wayne Pivac has named the following team to play Ireland in their Six Nations opener in Dublin on Saturday. 15. Liam Williams (Scarlets – 74 caps)

14. Johnny McNicholl (Scarlets – 8 caps) 13. Josh Adams (Cardiff Rugby – 35 caps)

12. Nick Tompkins (Saracens – 16 caps) 11. Louis Rees-Zammit (Gloucester Rugby – 12 caps)

10. Dan Biggar (Northampton Saints – 95 caps), captain 9. Tomos Williams (Cardiff Rugby – 29 caps)

8. Aaron Wainwright (Dragons – 34 caps) 7. Taine Basham (Dragons – 7 caps)

6. Ellis Jenkins (Cardiff Rugby – 14 caps) 5. Adam Beard (Ospreys – 29 caps), vice-captain

4. Will Rowlands (Dragons – 13 caps) 3. Tomas Francis (Ospreys – 60 caps)

2. Ryan Elias (Scarlets – 23 caps) 1. Wyn Jones (Scarlets – 38 caps)

Replacements 16. Dewi Lake (Ospreys – uncapped)

17. Gareth Thomas (Ospreys – 5 caps) 18. Dillon Lewis (Cardiff Rugby – 34 caps)

19. Seb Davies (Cardiff Rugby – 13 caps) 20. Ross Moriarty (Dragons – 49 caps)

21. Gareth Davies (Scarlets – 65 caps) 22. Callum Sheedy (Bristol Bears – 13 caps)

23. Owen Watkin (Ospreys – 26 caps)

