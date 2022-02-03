Left Menu

Reuters | London | Updated: 03-02-2022 17:11 IST | Created: 03-02-2022 17:11 IST
Rugby-Curry to captain England in Six Nations opener
Tom Curry was named as England captain as coach Eddie Jones on Thursday named his side for their opening Six Nations match against Scotland at Murrayfield on Saturday. Curry takes over from the injured Courtney Lawes, while Joe Marchant has returned to the side on the left wing after completing COVID-19 isolation protocols.

Marcus Smith was named at fly half with Henry Slade, on the inside, and Elliot Daly to make up the centre pairing. It is England's first game since they beat world champions South Africa 27-26 at Twickenham in November.

Team: 15. Freddie Steward (Leicester Tigers, 5 caps) 14. Max Malins (Saracens, 10 caps) 13. Elliot Daly (Saracens, 52 caps) 12. Henry Slade (Exeter Chiefs, 43 caps) 11. Joe Marchant (Harlequins, 7 caps) 10. Marcus Smith (Harlequins, 5 caps) 9. Ben Youngs (Leicester Tigers, 112 caps) 1. Ellis Genge (Leicester Tigers, 31 caps) 2. Luke Cowan-Dickie (Exeter Chiefs, 31 caps) 3. Kyle Sinckler (Bristol Bears, 47 caps) 4. Maro Itoje (Saracens, 51 caps) 5. Nick Isiekwe (Saracens, 3 caps) 6. Lewis Ludlam (Northampton Saints, 10 caps) 7. Tom Curry (Sale Sharks, 36 caps) (C) 8. Sam Simmonds (Exeter Chiefs, 9 caps) Replacements: 16. Jamie George (Saracens, 61 caps) 17. Joe Marler (Harlequins, 74 caps) 18. Will Stuart (Bath Rugby, 15 caps) 19. Charlie Ewels (Bath Rugby, 26 caps) 20. Alex Dombrandt (Harlequins, 4 caps) 21. Harry Randall (Bristol Bears, 2 caps) 22. George Ford (Leicester Tigers, 77 caps) 23. Jack Nowell (Exeter Chiefs, 34 caps).

