Premier League: Four postponed matches rescheduled for matchweek 26

Four Premier League matches that were previously postponed have been rescheduled for February 23-24, falling in Matchweek 26. The latest rearranged fixtures include Arsenal vs Wolverhampton Wanderers and Liverpool's match against Leeds.

The rearranged schedule of matches are: Wednesday, February 23 -- Burnley v Spurs, Watford v Crystal Palace, and Liverpool v Leeds. Arsenal vs Wolverhampton Wanderers will happen on February 24.

Earlier, the Premier League's COVID-19 match postponement guidance was updated to include a COVID-19 impact threshold. From now on, if a club applies to postpone a match on the grounds of insufficient players due to COVID-19, they must have a minimum of four positive cases within their squad.

This guidance will come into effect ahead of the next Premier League fixture on Saturday, February 5 (Burnley v Watford). (ANI)

