Left Menu

Olympics-Nordic Combined-Norway's Riiber rocked by positive COVID test

The virus is insidious, and we are doing what we can to put a stop to further spread," she added. The first Nordic Combined event begins on Sunday.

Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 03-02-2022 18:19 IST | Created: 03-02-2022 17:58 IST
Olympics-Nordic Combined-Norway's Riiber rocked by positive COVID test
Beijing 2022 (Photo: Twitter/Olympics) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • China

Norway's Pyeongchang Olympics Nordic Combined silver medallist Jarl Magnus Riiber has tested positive for COVID-19, dealing another blow to their Beijing Games medal hopes on Thursday.

The 24-year-old, currently second in the Nordic Combined World Cup standings behind Austria's Johannes Lamparter, was widely tipped to be on the podium again following his team silver four years ago but he is now in isolation. Getting out will require two negative COVID tests and Riiber's positive has cast doubt on the participation of others in Norway's team deemed to be possible close contacts, including biathletes Johannes Thingnes Boe and Ingrid Landmark Tandrevold.

"We believe we have a good picture of the situation, and that we have identified the relevant close contacts," Norway team physician Aasne Fenne Hoksrud said in a statement. "What is important now is that everyone is very careful with the infection control measures, and is extra careful going forward. The virus is insidious, and we are doing what we can to put a stop to further spread," she added.

The first Nordic Combined event begins on Sunday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Adani Ports shares decline over 2 pc post earnings

Adani Ports shares decline over 2 pc post earnings

 India
2
Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries
Blog

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsi...

 South Africa
3
GA Srinivasa Murthy appointed director of Defence Research and Development Laboratory

GA Srinivasa Murthy appointed director of Defence Research and Development L...

 India
4
NASA's asteroid detection system ATLAS can now search entire dark sky every 24 hours

NASA's asteroid detection system ATLAS can now search entire dark sky every ...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022