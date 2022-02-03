Left Menu

Soccer-Napoli winger Lozano dislocates shoulder on Mexico duty

Mexico forward Hirving Lozano faces a spell on the sidelines after dislocating his shoulder against Panama, the 26-year-old's club Napoli said on Thursday.

Mexico forward Hirving Lozano faces a spell on the sidelines after dislocating his shoulder against Panama, the 26-year-old’s club Napoli said on Thursday. Lozano was taken off on a stretcher in the 66th minute of Mexico’s 1-0 World Cup qualifying victory at the Estadio Azteca on Wednesday.

“Following conversations with the Mexican national team medical staff regarding Hirving Lozano's injury status, it has been determined that the 26-year-old suffered a dislocated right shoulder. The player will undergo further tests upon his return to Italy,” read a Napoli statement. The news comes as a blow for Napoli, who are second in Serie A, four points behind leaders Inter Milan, and resume their title bid with a trip to Venezia on Sunday.

Lozano has featured regularly for Luciano Spalletti’s side this season, scoring five goals in 28 appearances in all competitions.

