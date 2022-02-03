Left Menu

Tennis-Berrettini left out of Italy's Davis Cup squad to face Slovakia

World number six Matteo Berrettini has been left out of Italy’s Davis Cup team for next month’s qualifying tie against Slovakia due to a “shared decision” with captain Filippo Volandri, the Italian Tennis Federation announced on Thursday. Matteo will definitely be available for the next tie if we win,” said Volandri.

Tennis-Berrettini left out of Italy's Davis Cup squad to face Slovakia
World number six Matteo Berrettini has been left out of Italy's Davis Cup team for next month's qualifying tie against Slovakia due to a "shared decision" with captain Filippo Volandri, the Italian Tennis Federation announced on Thursday. The Italian team will be made up of Jannik Sinner, Lorenzo Sonego, Fabio Fognini, Lorenzo Musetti and Simone Bolelli for the indoor event at Bratislava's NTC Arena on March 4 and 5.

"It is a decision that I shared with the players. Once again we are showing a very strong team spirit, which I believe can make the difference. Matteo will definitely be available for the next tie if we win," said Volandri. Berrettini reached the Australian Open semi-finals in January and will compete in tournaments in Latin America in the weeks leading up to the Davis Cup tie.

"Obviously I will support them from afar. We need to win to earn ourselves a place in the finals again, when I hope to return to be alongside my teammates," Berrettini said.

