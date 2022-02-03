Left Menu

Olympics-Snowboarding-Japan's Yoshika to return home after slopestyle crash

Japanese snowboarder Rina Yoshika suffered a heavy fall in training on the slopestyle course at the Genting Snow Park on Thursday and will return home, a Team Japan spokesperson said in a statement. Yoshika crash-landed from one of the jumps during a practice run and lay motionless before a medical team rushed to help.

Reuters | Updated: 03-02-2022 20:46 IST | Created: 03-02-2022 20:46 IST
Olympics-Snowboarding-Japan's Yoshika to return home after slopestyle crash

Japanese snowboarder Rina Yoshika suffered a heavy fall in training on the slopestyle course at the Genting Snow Park on Thursday and will return home, a Team Japan spokesperson said in a statement. Yoshika crash-landed from one of the jumps during a practice run and lay motionless before a medical team rushed to help. She cried out in pain when they tried to move her.

It took almost 20 minutes for Yoshika, wearing training bib number 24, to be moved from the course on a stretcher and taken away in an ambulance. Later on Thursday, the Japan Olympic Committee released a statement that said Yoshika had suffered an injury and would withdraw from both slopestyle and big air events, and return to Japan after receiving the necessary medical care in China.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Adani Ports shares decline over 2 pc post earnings

Adani Ports shares decline over 2 pc post earnings

 India
2
GA Srinivasa Murthy appointed director of Defence Research and Development Laboratory

GA Srinivasa Murthy appointed director of Defence Research and Development L...

 India
3
Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries
Blog

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsi...

 South Africa
4
NASA's asteroid detection system ATLAS can now search entire dark sky every 24 hours

NASA's asteroid detection system ATLAS can now search entire dark sky every ...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022