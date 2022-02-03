Soccer-'Opportunity of my life'- Aubameyang seeks fresh start at Barca

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang said he left Premier League Arsenal due to a strained relationship with manager Mikel Arteta but the Gabon striker is keen to start afresh at Barcelona and help them turn their fortunes around. Aubameyang completed his move to Barcelona as a free agent on Wednesday after leaving Arsenal by mutual consent, ending speculation around his future after Arteta stripped him of the captaincy due to a "disciplinary breach" in December.

The 32-year-old was also sent home early from the Africa Cup of Nations after the Gabonese Football Federation said cardiac lesions were found in tests conducted in Cameroon following a positive COVID-19 test. "I think it was a problem just with him (Arteta)," Aubameyang told a news conference on Thursday. "He wasn't happy and that was it. I can't say anything else because that's what happened. I wasn't very happy and I'm better this way.

"There were some complicated months. Sometimes football is like that. If I had to say something about this, I would say, on my behalf, I never wanted to do anything bad. "Now I have to put this behind me, that is in the past. I want to think about the present."

Aubameyang's signing follows the arrival of winger Adama Traore on loan from Wolverhampton Wanderers as Barcelona look to rebuild after the departure of Lionel Messi to Paris St Germain. In a quest to strengthen their attacking options, Barcelona also signed Spanish forward Ferran Torres from Manchester City for around 55 million euros ($62.68 million) in the transfer window.

"Barca is a great club that has to win the Champions League, that's why I came here," Aubameyang added. "I am here to do everything we can to get back into the Champions League and then go out and win it. "I have always had the dream to play in La Liga, it is something I have dreamed of as a child. This is the opportunity of my life. Barca are one of the best clubs in the world so that is why I am here."

Barcelona are fifth in the LaLiga standings, 15 points behind leaders and rivals Real Madrid, who have played a game more. They host Atletico Madrid on Sunday. ($1 = 0.8775 euros)

