Golf-Manassero takes two-shot lead in Saudi International opening round

Manassero struck eight birdies, including six on the front nine, as he made a strong start in the opening event of the Asian Tour's 2022-23 season at Royal Greens Golf & Country Club. The Jeddah event boasts a strong field including Americans Phil Mickelson, Dustin Johnson and Bryson DeChambeau, Spain's Sergio Garcia and Briton Tommy Fleetwood.

Reuters | Updated: 03-02-2022 22:25 IST | Created: 03-02-2022 22:22 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Italy's Matteo Manassero took a two-shot lead in the opening round of the Saudi International after carding a brilliant 62 to finish at eight-under on Thursday. Manassero struck eight birdies, including six on the front nine, as he made a strong start in the opening event of the Asian Tour's 2022-23 season at Royal Greens Golf & Country Club.

The Jeddah event boasts a strong field including Americans Phil Mickelson, Dustin Johnson and Bryson DeChambeau, Spain's Sergio Garcia and Briton Tommy Fleetwood. It has a $5 million prize fund. "It was one of those days in which everything was going my way," said Manassero. "I was playing really solid, giving myself a lot of birdie chances, a lot of really short ones.

"This is the first tournament I'm out with this new putter which I changed during lockdown. I'm curious to see what 2022 has for me which has started well." Manassero was two shots clear of a pack of five players on six-under that included two-time Masters champion Bubba Watson.

Former world number one and defending champion Dustin Johnson was at five-under, world number eight Xander Schauffele ended three-under, while DeChambeau finished three-over. "It's crazy because we had all of this wind the practice rounds and then today was a lot less windy," said Watson.

"The golf course is a little easier without the wind so that made it better. "With the wind set to come tomorrow we needed to get off to a hot start today – if we then hang on we could be close to the lead or top 10 going into the weekend."

The Asian Tour is set for a major overhaul this season with the introduction of 10 new marquee events following its partnership with the newly-formed LIV Golf Investments, a company backed by Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund.

