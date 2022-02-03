Sports News Roundup: Wizards upset 76ers to end skid; Ukraine in focus for Olympics insurers as Beijing Games kick off and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Golf-Manassero takes two-shot lead in Saudi International opening round

Italy's Matteo Manassero took a two-shot lead in the opening round of the Saudi International after carding a brilliant 62 to finish at eight-under on Thursday. Manassero struck eight birdies, including six on the front nine, as he made a strong start in the opening event of the Asian Tour's 2022-23 season at Royal Greens Golf & Country Club.

NBA roundup: Wizards upset 76ers to end skid

Kyle Kuzma scored 24 points, Montrezl Harrell added 14 and the Washington Wizards defeated the host Philadelphia 76ers 106-103 on Wednesday to snap a six-game losing streak. The Wizards' Spencer Dinwiddie added 14 points, 12 rebounds and 10 assists for his first career triple-double.

Olympics-Curling-Britain suffer first defeat, Italy lead mixed doubles standings

Reigning world curling champions Britain slipped to their first mixed doubles defeat against Switzerland at the National Aquatics Centre on Thursday, while Italy stormed to the top of the standings with a perfect start to their round-robin campaign. Trailing for most of the game, Britain fought back to level the scores heading into the last end. A single point proved decisive for the Swiss pair as they claimed an 8-7 victory after losing their first two matches.

Olympics-Tibetans march on IOC headquarters to protest Beijing Games

Several hundred Tibetan and Uyghur activists marched on the International Olympic Committee (IOC) on Thursday, a day before Beijing 2022 opens, accusing the Swiss-based organisation of complicity in "atrocities" committed against ethnic minorities in China. Hours earlier, Chinese President Xi Jinping said that the Beijing Olympics would be streamlined, safe and splendid, even as IOC President Thomas Bach decried boycott ghosts "rearing their ugly heads again" over human rights concerns.

Pelosi says U.S. athletes should not anger 'ruthless' Chinese government at Olympics

U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi said on Thursday the United States has a moral duty to condemn China's rights abuses but she urged U.S. athletes not to risk angering the "ruthless" Chinese government, a day before the opening of the Beijing Olympics. Pelosi, speaking at a Congressional-Executive Commission on China hearing, said the International Olympic Committee "turns a blind eye" to Beijing's rights violations.

Olympics-Ice hockey-Czechs spoil China's party, U.S. cruise in opener

The Czech Republic women's ice hockey team made their Olympic debut a winning one on Thursday, beating host China 3-1 in the Beijing Winter Games tournament opener, while the United States began their gold medal defense with a routine win. China, back in the Olympic women's competition for the first time since the 2010 Vancouver Games, were supported by a handful of delegates, VIPs, fans and energetic cheerleaders dressed in hockey sweaters at the Wukesong Sport Centre.

Ukraine in focus for Olympics insurers as Beijing Games kick off

The threat of war between Russia and Ukraine is the biggest risk for insurers offering coverage during the Beijing Winter Olympics as an outbreak of hostilities could force team withdrawals or appearance cancellations, industry sources say. Olympic Games, top events on the sporting calendar, are always a major business opportunity, and a great headache for the commercial insurance industry.

Olympics-Ski jumping-'Snow Ruyi' the star of the show for now

An ever-present in Olympic competition since the 1924 Games in Chamonix, ski jumping has seen a raft of changes over the years, but it has arguably never had a more spectacular venue than the "Snow Ruyi" facility purpose-built for the Beijing Games. Going by the altogether more staid title of the National Ski Jumping Centre, it has been nicknamed the "Snow Ruyi" after a form of Chinese sceptre which is reflected in its magnificent architectural design.

Tennis-'Fedal' comeback on the cards as Federer, Nadal sign up for Laver Cup

Tennis fans could see Rafa Nadal and Roger Federer team up one more time after Laver Cup organisers announced on Thursday that the duo will be part of Team Europe's title defence against Team World this year. Nadal created history on Sunday by defeating Russian Daniil Medvedev in the Australian Open final to claim a men's record 21st major title and move one ahead of Federer and Novak Djokovic, who were both missing in Mebourne.

Olympics-Peng Shuai expected inside Beijing bubble as athletes find their snow feet

The Olympics chief on Thursday pledged to support Chinese tennis player Peng Shuai if she asks for an investigation into her treatment when he meets with her inside Beijing's "closed loop" at the Winter Games. International Olympic Committee (IOC) President Thomas Bach promised the governing body would support an inquiry if requested by Peng, whose well-being sparked international concern when she alleged that former Chinese vice premier Zhang Gaoli had sexually assaulted her.

(With inputs from agencies.)