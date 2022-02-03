Rugby-Former Ireland full back Kiernan dies aged 83

Left Menu

Former Ireland full back Tom Kiernan has died at the age of 83, the Irish Rugby Football Union (IRFU) said on Thursday. Kiernan also made five appearances for the British and Irish Lions, leading them in a tour of South Africa in 1968. Following his retirement, Kiernan coached the Ireland national team and club side Munster, as well as serving as the president of the IRFU and director of the 1999 Rugby World Cup.

Former Ireland full back Tom Kiernan has died at the age of 83, the Irish Rugby Football Union (IRFU) said on Thursday. Kiernan played 54 times for Ireland between 1960 and 1973, with 24 of those caps coming as captain, and retired as the country's most-capped player at the time.

He kicked the winning score in Ireland's first-ever win over South Africa in 1965, and captained the first Irish team to win a test in Australia in 1967. Kiernan also made five appearances for the British and Irish Lions, leading them in a tour of South Africa in 1968.

Following his retirement, Kiernan coached the Ireland national team and club side Munster, as well as serving as the president of the IRFU and director of the 1999 Rugby World Cup. "Tom was an inspirational leader both on and off the pitch and he helped to shape rugby into the strong and vibrant game it is today," IRFU president Des Kavanagh said.

"Tom's life will be reflected upon at our matches this weekend, and his legacy will live long in the history of Irish rugby."

