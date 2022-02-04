Left Menu

Tennis-Thiem aims to make return at Indian Wells in March

He also pulled out of the Australian Open in January. The former world number three had planned on a return in Cordoba in Argentina this week, but was forced to withdraw from the tournament after feeling pain in the knuckles on his right hand.

04-02-2022
Former U.S. Open champion Dominic Thiem said on Thursday he hopes to return to action at Indian Wells in March, after being sidelined since June last year due to a wrist injury. Thiem has not played since suffering the injury at the Mallorca Open and the 28-year-old, who has slipped to 37th in the world rankings, was unable to defend his U.S. Open crown last year.

The former world number three had planned on a return in Cordoba in Argentina this week, but was forced to withdraw from the tournament after feeling pain in the knuckles on his right hand. The Austrian said that he would be pulling out of tournaments in Argentina, Brazil and Chile, and added that he would aim for a return at Indian Wells, a tournament which he won in 2019.

"Training was going well in Vienna and I am so happy that I've made a full recovery regarding my wrist," Thiem said in a statement. "Unfortunately, I have suffered this minor setback in Santiago, which has forced me to temporarily stop training. "It's never easy to come back after being away from competition for seven months. I will follow my doctor's advice and after resting a couple of days, I will start training again next week.

"I need some consistent time on-court before making my comeback." The Indian Wells tournament runs from March 9-20.

