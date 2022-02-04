Soccer-Egypt eliminate hosts Cameroon in Cup of Nations semi-final
Goalkeeper Mohamed Abou Gabal pulled off two spectacular saves as Egypt edged hosts Cameroon 3-1 in the penalty shootout to reach the final of Africa Cup of Nations following a goalless draw after extra time on Thursday. Egypt converted all three of their kicks. Egypt will be aiming to win a record-extending eighth Cup of Nations title when they face Senegal in Sunday's final.
Goalkeeper Mohamed Abou Gabal pulled off two spectacular saves as Egypt edged hosts Cameroon 3-1 in the penalty shootout to reach the final of Africa Cup of Nations following a goalless draw after extra time on Thursday. Cameroon converted only one of their four spot-kicks, with Gabal blocking two of the strikes before Clinton Njie missed his attempt. Egypt converted all three of their kicks.
Egypt will be aiming to win a record-extending eighth Cup of Nations title when they face Senegal in Sunday's final. But they will be without coach Carlos Queiroz, who is suspended for the final after being sent off in Thursday's second half for persistent touchline petulance. (Writing by Mark Gleeson; editing by Pritha Sarkar)
