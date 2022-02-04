Left Menu

Soccer-Egypt eliminate hosts Cameroon in Cup of Nations semi-final

Goalkeeper Mohamed Abou Gabal pulled off two spectacular saves as Egypt edged hosts Cameroon 3-1 in the penalty shootout to reach the final of Africa Cup of Nations following a goalless draw after extra time on Thursday. Egypt converted all three of their kicks. Egypt will be aiming to win a record-extending eighth Cup of Nations title when they face Senegal in Sunday's final.

Reuters | Updated: 04-02-2022 03:39 IST | Created: 04-02-2022 03:39 IST
Soccer-Egypt eliminate hosts Cameroon in Cup of Nations semi-final

Goalkeeper Mohamed Abou Gabal pulled off two spectacular saves as Egypt edged hosts Cameroon 3-1 in the penalty shootout to reach the final of Africa Cup of Nations following a goalless draw after extra time on Thursday. Cameroon converted only one of their four spot-kicks, with Gabal blocking two of the strikes before Clinton Njie missed his attempt. Egypt converted all three of their kicks.

Egypt will be aiming to win a record-extending eighth Cup of Nations title when they face Senegal in Sunday's final. But they will be without coach Carlos Queiroz, who is suspended for the final after being sent off in Thursday's second half for persistent touchline petulance. (Writing by Mark Gleeson; editing by Pritha Sarkar)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA approves crew for Axiom Space's first private astronaut mission

NASA approves crew for Axiom Space's first private astronaut mission

 United States
2
Science News Roundup: Hitchhiking in Earth's orbit, asteroid may be with us for 4,000 years; Penguins offer varied clues to Antarctic climate change and more

Science News Roundup: Hitchhiking in Earth's orbit, asteroid may be with us ...

 Global
3
New study proposes way to observe dark matter’s influence on our solar system

New study proposes way to observe dark matter’s influence on our solar syste...

 United States
4
Health News Roundup: France's COVID vaccine pass to stay until ICUs are 'emptied', says health minister; S.Korean companies take precautions to block COVID-19 spread after holidays and more

Health News Roundup: France's COVID vaccine pass to stay until ICUs are 'emp...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022