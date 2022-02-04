Left Menu

IOC president says Peng is free to move in China

PTI | Beijing | Updated: 04-02-2022 10:07 IST | Created: 04-02-2022 10:03 IST
IOC president says Peng is free to move in China
IOC President Thomas Bach (File image) Image Credit: ANI
IOC President Thomas Bach says Peng Shuai has told Olympic officials she can move freely in Beijing and spend time with family and friends.

Bach's promised dinner with the tennis player is widely anticipated amid global concern for her safety after she accused a former Chinese Communist Party official of sexual assault.

Peng's brief public appearances in the three months since have not assured tennis officials and human rights activists of her well-being.

The IOC and Bach have been criticized for taking part in video conferences with her that could not be independently verified.

Bach says "we will know better about her physical integrity and about her mental state when we can finally meet in person." No details about the dinner during the Beijing Olympics have been given.

The IOC president says if Peng wants an official Chinese investigation into her allegations "we would also support her in this." ___ Czech hockey star David Krejci tested positive for the coronavirus upon arrival in Beijing and missed the team's first full pre-Olympic practice.

Coach Filip Pesan says Krejci is still in the athletes village awaiting more COVID-19 test results. Pesan voiced optimism about Krejci being cleared Friday after a similar situation unfolded with another player.

The 35-year-old longtime Boston Bruins center is expected to be among the best players in the tournament without NHL players. Krejci won the Stanley Cup with Boston in 2011 and has 854 points in 1,118 regular-season and playoff games.

Krejci was almost a point-a-game player last season for the Bruins. He left to go home and play in the Czech Extraliga so friends and family could watch him up close before he retired.

"We're going to re-test him tonight and re-test him tomorrow morning, and I strongly believe that he's going to join the practice tomorrow,'' Pesan said.

