Sports News Roundup: NFL-Former Washington Commanders employee accuses owner Snyder of inappropriate behavior; Baseball-MLB requests federal mediator to help resolve lockout -report and more

NFL-Former Washington Commanders employee accuses owner Snyder of inappropriate behavior

A former Washington Commanders cheerleader and marketing manager on Thursday accused team owner Dan Snyder of touching her inappropriately and trying to push her toward his limousine when she was employed by the team, allegations Snyder denies. Tiffani Johnston told a Congressional hearing that her boss had asked her to dress "cute" for a work dinner and that she was then placed next to Snyder, putting her in a compromising sexual situation.

Baseball-MLB requests federal mediator to help resolve lockout -report

Major League Baseball has requested immediate assistance of a federal mediator to help resolve its player lockout, ESPN reported on Thursday, citing sources. Players have been locked out since early December amid a labor dispute that has put the mid-February reporting date for Spring Training in jeopardy.

Olympics-Freestyle skiing- Aussie aerial skier Peel feels 'privileged' as flag-bearer

Freestyle aerial skier Laura Peel said she felt "privileged" to be selected as one of Australia's flag-bearers for the Winter Olympics opening ceremony on Friday evening. "I'm very proud of everything that I've done," said the 32-year-old skier, who is set for her third Olympics.

NFL-Former Dolphins coach Flores wants to coach again and be an 'agent for change'

Former Miami Dolphins head coach Brian Flores, who filed a racial discrimination lawsuit against the NFL this week, hopes to coach again while also paving the way for more minorities to have that same opportunity, his lawyer said on Thursday. Flores, who is Black, has said his firing by the Dolphins last month after back-to-back seasons with winning records was emblematic of the treatment of Black coaches, who comprise a fraction of team staff positions while 70% of NFL players are Black.

Olympics-Curling-Canadian Morris proud of Australian pair's progress

Canada's John Morris can no longer coach Australia's Tahli Gill and Dean Hewitt as he is competing against them in the Beijing Games curling mixed doubles event, but he says he is proud that the pair have achieved their dream by reaching the Olympics. Morris, who won the event with Kaitlyn Lawes four years ago in Pyeongchang, helped Gill and Hewitt become the first Australian curlers to compete at the Games, and even though they have lost all four of their matches so far the Canadian is proud of the pair.

Olympics-Countries with poor human rights records should not host Games: Kenworthy

British freestyle skier Gus Kenworthy has urged the International Olympic Committee (IOC) not to allow countries that have "appalling human rights stances" to host the Games and questioned China's suitability to stage the 2022 Winter Olympics. Rights groups have long criticised the IOC for awarding the Feb. 4-20 Games to China, citing its treatment of Uyghurs and other Muslim minority groups in the western Xinjiang region, which the United States has deemed genocide.

Ukraine in focus for Olympics insurers as Beijing Games kick off

The threat of war between Russia and Ukraine is the biggest risk for insurers offering coverage during the Beijing Winter Olympics as an outbreak of hostilities could force team withdrawals or appearance cancellations, industry sources say. Olympic Games, top events on the sporting calendar, are always a major business opportunity, and a great headache for the commercial insurance industry.

Olympics-Beijing Games see 21 new COVID cases on Feb 3 vs 55 a day earlier

A total of 21 new COVID-19 infections were found among Olympic Games-related personnel on Feb. 3, down from 55 a day earlier, Games organizers said ahead of Friday's opening ceremony. Hours before the Winter Olympics officially get underway, the total number of confirmed cases among Games participants since Jan. 23 was 308, among them six unnamed athletes of the German Olympic team, who tested positive after their arrival on Thursday.

Tennis-'Fedal' comeback on the cards as Federer, Nadal sign up for Laver Cup

Tennis fans could see Rafa Nadal and Roger Federer team up one more time after Laver Cup organizers announced on Thursday that the duo will be part of Team Europe's title defense against Team World this year. Nadal created history on Sunday by defeating Russian Daniil Medvedev in the Australian Open final to claim a men's record 21st major title and move one ahead of Federer and Novak Djokovic, who were both missing in Melbourne.

Olympics-Peng Shuai expected inside Beijing bubble as athletes find their snow feet

The Olympics chief on Thursday pledged to support Chinese tennis player Peng Shuai if she asks for an investigation into her treatment when he meets with her inside Beijing's "closed loop" at the Winter Games. International Olympic Committee (IOC) President Thomas Bach promised the governing body would support an inquiry if requested by Peng, whose well-being sparked international concern when she alleged that former Chinese vice premier Zhang Gaoli had sexually assaulted her.

