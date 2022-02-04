Left Menu

Golf-DeChambeau out of Saudi International due to hand, hip injuries

American Bryson DeChambeau withdrew ahead of the second round of the Saudi International due to left hand and left hip injuries, organisers of the Asian Tour event said on Friday.

Reuters | Updated: 04-02-2022 11:31 IST | Created: 04-02-2022 11:29 IST
Bryson DeChambeau Image Credit: Wikimedia

American Bryson DeChambeau withdrew ahead of the second round of the Saudi International due to left hand and left hip injuries, organizers of the Asian Tour event said on Friday. World number nine DeChambeau had a disappointing first round of 73 on Thursday and organizers of the $5 million tournaments confirmed that he would not be able to continue.

Italy's Matteo Manassero took a two-shot lead in the opening round after carding a brilliant 62 to finish at eight-under. The Jeddah tournament boasts a strong field including DeChambeau's fellow Americans Phil Mickelson, Dustin Johnson, Spain's Sergio Garcia, and Briton Tommy Fleetwood.

The Asian Tour is set for a major overhaul this season with the introduction of 10 new marquee events after its partnership with the newly-formed LIV Golf Investments, a company backed by Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund.

